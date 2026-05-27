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The collective grief over the impending end of Destiny 2 has been loud, with calls to action from the community for everyone to log on and support the game on June 9, and an outcry for work to get cracking on Destiny 3.



Some fans have been more vocal than others, and prominent creator Aztecross is raising eyebrows with his scorched-earth approach of waging war against Marathon. Many believe Destiny is being abandoned by the corporate overlords in pursuit of chasing gains with Marathon.



But is this true? And is boycotting Marathon even the answer here?

A rant squared directly at Sony and Bungie leadership

It's All Coming Out. - YouTube Watch On

Reacting to the news over the weekend, including reports that the vast majority of Bungie's developers tragically learned their game was being shelved at the exact same time the public did, the streamer delivered a fierce monologue.

"When I picked up Marathon in February/March, you know, I had a good time playing Marathon, and I believe that, you know, playing Marathon and some indirect way would contrib