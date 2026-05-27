Move over Forza, 'Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks' is the Ork version of Twisted Metal I've been hammering for — WAAAGH!!
Features
By Michael Hoglund published
Vehicular manslaughter in the Warhammer universe is every bit as awesome as it sounds.
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Vehicular manslaughter in the Warhammer universe is every bit as awesome as it sounds.