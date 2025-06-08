Warhammer 40,000: Darktide unleashes a violent gameplay reveal for the new upcoming Arbites Class
Cry havoc and let slip the Cyber-Mastiffs of the Imperium in the Arbites Class gameplay reveal trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
During the madness of Summer Game Fest, Fatshark dropped by to show off the first gameplay trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's new Arbites Class, which is set to be added to the game on June 23, 2025.
We've previously only gotten a blog post on how the Arbites' Cyber-Mastiff companion will operate during gameplay. With this new trailer, we finally get to see how the Arbites and the Cyber-Mastiff will function in motion, and I couldn't be more excited to try them out.
The Arbites in Warhammer 40,000 are heavily-armed police officers who track down and slaughter criminal gangs and heretical cults in the name of the Imperium of Man.
This is displayed during the gameplay trailer, where the Arbites deploy Riot Police Shields to block hordes of enemies while beating them to death with batons.
These aren't ordinary police shields and batons however, as these are augmented with electricity so they can crowd-control enemies by shocking them to death.
Arbites also carry massive shotguns and pistols to blast the heads of enemies outside the range of their melee weapons.
On top of that, Arbites can command their Cyber-Mastiff companion to attack enemies and pin them down for allies to attack them while their foes are unable to move.
Since the Arbites Class will be paid DLC (with an MSRP of $11.99), Fatshark has also revealed that there will be a Deluxe Edition of the DLC to purchase.
The Arbites Class DLC's Deluxe Edition will cost $18.99 (or $7.99 if you upgrade from the Standard Edition of the Arbites Class DLC) and will contain the following content:
- Arbites Class
- 1 Unique Class Outfit
- 1 Unique Companion Outfit
- 1 Portrait Frame
- 4 Weapon Skins
Heretics will be punished in the name of the Lex!
From the devastating weapons to the viscous Cyber-Mastiff pet, this Judge Dredd/Robocop-inspired class looks like a ton of fun to play as.
Not to mention, the Arbites would be an invaluable Class to bring to your party, as the defensive capabilities of its Riot Shield could hold tides of enemies to protect teammates from being overwhelmed.
I can't wait to take this class for a spin when it launches on June 23, 2025, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Windows and Steam) versions of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.
Also, don't forget there will be a free update launching alongside the Arbites DLC that will adjust story content, difficulty progression, mission board selection, and various other fixes that will continue to address issues we found in our 2022 review of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Take up arms alongside your refect brethren and march into the gothic city of Tertium to cleanse it of traitorous heretics and disgusting Daemons of Nurgle looking to bring it to ruin.
