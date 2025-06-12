A brand-new class is coming to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide later this month. In advance of the DLC release, the Swedish studio behind the game has released a new 7-minute-long video showing off gameplay of the Arbites class.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is an intense action shooter where players take on hordes of enemies in cooperative gameplay in a fight for the city of Tertium. Developed and published by Fatshark, the team behind Warhammer: Vermintide, Warhammer: Darktide offers the intense gun play WH40K fans expect of the franchise, mixed with the legacy of Vermintide 2's melee combat.

Darktide's Arbites DLC offers a brand-new class of unforgiving, brutal warriors of the Emperor sent to restore order on Tertium with an array of new weaponry — including a relentless, cybernetic mastiff. Your robotic hellhound companion can take down enemies, disable targets, and provide support to your team as you work your way through the Arbites class' 80 talent nodes.

In the 7-minute-long gameplay video from Fatshark, we see the Arbites player accompanied by the mastiff and additional teammates. The Arbites player is wielding melee weapons to start, but switches to a firearm before engaging in combat against enemies. The gameplay reveal continues to showcase combat with both firearms and melee weapons as the team works through a mission, taking on heretics and heavily armored enemies.

The 7-minute gameplay trailer for the Arbites class showed the cyber-mastiff and class-based weapons in action. (Image credit: Fatshark)

The Arbites class is described by Fatshark as being the Imperial Law, an unforgiving presence in carapace armor that wields weapons of oppression while barking orders. The class is geared at providing suppressive fire and is armed with reinforced Assault Shields and either a Dominator Maul or Arbites Shotpistol. However, the Arbites shotgun with special issue ammo also packs a wallop.

The Arbitrator can be customized with six voices across three personalities, and there are cosmetics for the cyber-mastiff, character, and weapons.

Warhammer: Darktide Arbites DLC is expected to launch June 23 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The standard edition will cost $11.99, while the deluxe edition will run you $18.99. Players with the Deluxe edition can purchase a separate cosmetic upgrade for $7.99. The base game, Warhammer: Darktide, is available now on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation. It is also available to play now for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

