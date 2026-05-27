"An absolute passion project": Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 dev vows its Middle-earth RPG will be "deeply immersive" and built "in a very specific Warhorse way"

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KCD2 dev Warhorse assures fans "We're doing the games we want to do" after announcing its LotR RPG.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance and its sequel have some of the best medieval melee combat I've ever experienced in a game, so it will be interesting to see how Warhorse handles combat in a The Lord of the Rings RPG. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

For RPG lovers and fans of the medieval period, fantasy, or both, last week brought an incredibly exciting announcement: the news that Warhorse Studios, the developer behind the acclaimed open-world