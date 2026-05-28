Microsoft and Dell just won a $9.7 billion clean-up contract with the United States Department of Defense — Dell stock hits an all-time high

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Late yesterday, the United States Department of Defense announced a new agreement with Microsoft and Dell, aimed at consolidating and streamlining Microsoft software licenses across a huge variety of services and systems.

If you've ever worked in a big government department or corporation, you might know how complicated IT policies can be. Furthermore, you might be aware of how, over time, interweaving systems can become tangled and messy, as decades of technical debt accumulate and pile up. We might all be up to date running the latest version of Windows 11 at home, but your local airport, hospital, or bank might still be rocking Windows 7, or even older in some cases.

Few governmental departments are as complicated as the United States military apparatus. And Microsoft has long held contracts within the famed Pentagon for delivering things like Windows, Microsoft Office, and cloud services. Over time, the disparate cacophony of different provisions, license models, and service level agreements has become a tangled web of needless complexity and on