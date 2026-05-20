The 13 biggest Windows 11 changes from early May — and why these updates matter for how the OS evolves through the rest of 2026
Features
By Mauro Huculak published
Microsoft is reshaping Windows 11 with practical fixes users have wanted for years.
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
As part of the Windows Insider Program, Microsoft released several preview builds of Windows 11 in early May 2026. Although these releases didn't introduce many new experiences, the com