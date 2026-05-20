The 13 biggest Windows 11 changes from early May — and why these updates matter for how the OS evolves through the rest of 2026

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Microsoft is reshaping Windows 11 with practical fixes users have wanted for years.

Windows 11 Start Menu with a gradient background showing pinned apps like Microsoft Edge, Photos, and Settings, creating a modern, organized feel.
(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

As part of the Windows Insider Program, Microsoft released several preview builds of Windows 11 in early May 2026. Although these releases didn't introduce many new experiences, the com