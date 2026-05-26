A recent HP laptop BIOS bug is leaving high-end Windows 11 PCs stuck in an endless BitLocker recovery loop
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By Kevin Okemwa published
HP confirms its BIOS update is breaking expensive workstations, sparking outrage among users.
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If you own an HP laptop — particularly a high-end model, including HP EliteBooks, ProBooks, and ZBook workstations — there’s a strong chance you may encounter a buggy BIOS firmware update delivered through automatic Windows Update.
The flaw can cause your PC to freeze during boot or display the Blue Screen of Death, rendering it unusable until a fix is applied.
Some users have reported that their devices boot directly to the BitLocker recovery screen as early as April 2026. Even after entering the correct recovery key to access the desktop, Windows 11 fails to recognize the change, triggering the same BitLocker recovery loop.