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If you own an HP laptop — particularly a high-end model, including HP EliteBooks, ProBooks, and ZBook workstations — there’s a strong chance you may encounter a buggy BIOS firmware update delivered through automatic Windows Update.

The flaw can cause your PC to freeze during boot or display the Blue Screen of Death, rendering it unusable until a fix is applied.

Some users have reported that their devices boot directly to the BitLocker recovery screen as early as April 2026. Even after entering the correct recovery key to access the desktop, Windows 11 fails to recognize the change, triggering the same BitLocker recovery loop.