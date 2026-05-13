Dell's XPS 14 (2026) is one of the latest PCs that may be affected by this Dell SupportAssist app issue.

On Windows 11, some Dell users are discovering that the software designed to recover their devices is now crashing their PCs instead.

Recently, users in Dell's support forums (via Neowin and Dell forum links 2) began reporting frequent blue screens and reboot loops on Windows 11 after an update to the "Dell SupportAssist Remediation" software. The issue appears to be tied to version 5.5.16.0, released on April 30, and affects systems such as the XPS 15 9530.

The crashes happen approximately every half hour for some users, making affected devices difficult to use for work, school, or home. According to multiple reports, users are getting the same "CRITICAL_PROCESS_DIED" stop error.

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The interesting part is that Windows 11 itself does not appear to be the root of the cause.

Dell SupportAssist is a causing critical error

Some users took it upon themselves to investigate the crashes with Microsoft's WinDbg debugging tool, which traced the issue to DellSupportAssistRemediationService.exe, a background recovery component bundled with many Dell computers.

SupportAssist is part of Dell's broader support platform that handles diagnostics, driver updates, recovery tools, and automated repair functions. The remediation service runs in the background with deep system access, which can explain why a failure can trigger a full bugcheck instead of a normal app crash, and it explains why many users initially blamed Microsoft.

For years, Windows 11 system updates have trained users to assume the operating system is responsible when a computer suddenly becomes unstable. This time, the evidence from crash dumps points to Dell's own recovery stack.

Why this SupportAssist bug is a bigger problem

The biggest problem is how invisible the software is to most people. A lot of users may not even know SupportAssist exists because it ships preinstalled on consumer and business devices.

The reports also revive concerns around computer manufacturers' software reliability. Recovery tools are supposed to help and simplify troubleshooting. In this case, users are uninstalling the recovery service to keep their computers running as expected without crashes.

It's important to note that Dell has now publicly acknowledged the issue, saying that the company "is aware of the BSOD issue and is working towards a resolution. As many have noted, version 5.5.16.0 of the Dell SupportAssist Remediation service or Alienware SupportAssist Remediation service can cause the BSODs."

At the time of this writing, the company recommends uninstalling the software. However, disabling the service can also mitigate the issue.

How to stop Dell SupportAssist crashes on Windows 11

According to users, there are at least two temporary workarounds that appear to stop the reboot loops.

The safest option is to disable the remediation service without removing the rest of Dell's tools. Here's how:

Open Start. Search for Command Prompt, right-click the top result, and choose the Run as administrator option. Type the following command to disable the problematic Dell software and press Enter: sc.exe config "Dell SupportAssist Remediation" start= disabled Restart the computer.

Once you complete the steps, the computer should no longer crash due to this problem.

It's worth noting that multiple users have reported that using this method stops crashes from happening.

How to uninstall Dell SupportAssist on Windows 11

If turning off the service does not work, you can also try removing the SupportAssist components entirely. Here's how:

Open Settings Click Apps. Click the Installed apps page on the right side. Select the "Dell SupportAssist Remediation" or "Alienware SupportAssist Remediation" app from the list. Click the menu button (three dots) next to each app and choose the Uninstall option. Click the Uninstall button one more time. Restart the computer.

After you complete the steps, the Dell device should stop crashing on Windows 11.

One thing to note is that Dell states, "any system repair points created by Dell OS SupportAssist Recovery may not be available after uninstalling the Remediation Service."

Windows Central's Take

I think this situation perfectly shows why I've never been a fan of heavily integrated OEM utilities running quietly in the background on Windows 11 or older versions. SupportAssist is supposed to help users recover from problems, but instead, it became the problem.

What became clear to me is how quickly users blamed Windows 11, and honestly, I can't blame them. I've even published a guide to help users install updates with less fear of breaking their PCs because that's how cautious many people have become after years of buggy releases. However, over time, I've noticed that some of the worst stability problems on laptops actually come from third-party drivers, vendor utilities, and support software.

Have you come across this issue on your Dell computer? Let me know in the comments.

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