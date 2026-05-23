I tested Windows 11’s return of taskbar positioning and resizing, and it’s not the classic Windows 10 experience
Features
By Mauro Huculak published
Windows 11 finally brings back classic Taskbar features, but the experience still falls short of Windows 10.
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On Windows 11, the Taskbar is finally getting some major upgrades, including support for repositioning and resizing. However, these aren't exactly new capabilities, since they were already available on Windows 10 and earlier versions of the operating system.