Microsoft is preparing a new wave of changes for Windows 11, and this time, the focus is finally shifting to what users have been asking for all along.

While the company shared its long list of upcoming improvements, a few stand out because they fix some of the most common frustrations with the operating system.

Taskbar repositioning

On Windows 11, one of the most controversial decisions was rebuilding the Taskbar from the ground up while removing key customization options, such as the ability to resize it or move it to different edges of the screen.

As part of the new commitment to address the problems within the operating system based on feedback, Microsoft is now reversing course and is working on an updated version of the Taskbar, which you'll be able to place at the top, left, right, or bottom.

The entire process of how the repositioning system will work is still unknown, but the company is at least updating the right-click context menu with the option to dock the Taskbar to any edge of the screen.

I personally keep the Taskbar at the bottom, but since the operating system first launched, the ability to change its position has consistently ranked among the most requested features. So, I'm "pumped" to see that soon users won't have to rely on third-party tools to restore a feature that was once built into the experience but later removed.

Although system updates are necessary for security and maintenance, as well as to deploy new features, they can also introduce bugs, break existing features, and cause unexpected reboots.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

In this initial wave of the changes, automatic updates will continue to be part of the operating system, but the company is prepared to compromise, giving users more control.

For example, in upcoming feature drops, you can expect to be able to skip updates during setup to arrive at the desktop more quickly.

When restarting or shutting down the computer, you can perform these tasks without worrying about triggering an update installation. Furthermore, you'll be paused system updates until you're ready to install them.

Even though it may sound like Microsoft is indirectly suggesting that you'll be able to disable Windows Update, that's not the case, as the update mechanism will continue to be available. However, you'll have more control over it.

Copilot recalibration

And last, but not least, I'm excited to hear that Microsoft has recognized that pushing Copilot in every part of the operating system as it can, it's not the way to implement an assistant.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

The company says it'll be "more intentional about where Copilot integrates" across Windows 11 and plans to focus on adding features that are "genuinely useful and well‑crafted."

Initially, the company will review and reduce Copilot entry points in apps like Notepad, Photos, Widgets, and Snipping Tool.

It's worth noting that the company is only referring to changes around Copilot itself. There's no indication that it plans to scale back AI integrations delivered through the Windows AI APIs, which power features like semantic search, the AI agent in Settings, and other on-device models.

Final thoughts

Overall, these changes signal an important shift in how the software giant is evolving Windows 11. Instead of pushing forward with rigid design decisions, the company is clearly starting to respond to long-standing user feedback and real-world usage.

Bringing back Taskbar repositioning restores a level of flexibility that should have never disappeared in the first place. Expanding Windows Update controls addresses one of the most persistent frustrations with the platform. And the recalibration of Copilot suggests a more thoughtful approach to AI, focusing on usefulness rather than visibility.

Individually, each improvement tries to address a specific pain point, and together, they point to a broader strategy. This is making the operating system a little more practical, less intrusive, and ultimately more aligned with how people actually use their computers every day.

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