Windows Central Podcast: Are Microsoft's new Surface PCs too expensive?

Welcome back to the Windows Central Podcast! In this special drop episode, Daniel Rubino and Zak Bowden dive deep into Microsoft's massive new wave of Surface devices announced this week. While the consumer versions are slated for later this summer, today is all about the brand-new commercial portfolio.

We break down the three newly refreshed business devices:

The Surface Laptop 8 (the 13.8-inch and 15-inch flagship)

(the 13.8-inch and 15-inch flagship) The Surface Laptop 13-inch (the mid-range option)

(the mid-range option) The Surface Pro 12 (the 13-inch flagship 2-in-1)

(And yes, we spend a few minutes laughing about how incredibly confusing Microsoft's naming conventions have gotten!)

In this episode:

Hands-On with the Surface Laptop 8

Daniel gives his first-hand impressions of the new 13.8-inch Laptop 8, which packs some serious under-the-hood upgrades despite keeping last gen's nearly perfect exterior design. We talk about the new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" X7 chip, the surprisingly capable B390 GPU, and just how quiet those fans stay under a heavy lifting load.

New Commercial Features

We also dig into the features that business users are going to love, including:

The Haptic Touchpad & Windows 11 Haptic Signals: How Microsoft's new API makes the digital world feel tactile when you're closing windows, snapping apps, or scrubbing video timelines.

The E-Privacy Screen: Daniel explains the tech behind the new electronic privacy display option that instantly cuts down viewing angles at the press of the F1 key to keep your sensitive data safe from over-the-shoulder lookers.

The Price of Business & What's Next for Consumer Models

We wrap up the episode addressing the elephant in the room: the price hikes. We discuss why these enterprise units are crossing into the $1,950+ territory, the reality of component pricing, and how Microsoft's strategy compares to Apple and other PC OEMs. Plus, we look ahead to what we can expect when the Snapdragon X2-powered consumer variants drop later this summer.

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New Surfaces are too expensive! | Windows Central Podcast | 05/21/2026 - YouTube Watch On

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