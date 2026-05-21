The Xbox Gear Store is back with a new name, new look, and new merchandise — but there is something noticeably missing

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Xbox Gear Shop returns as XBOX Game Studios Shop, but there are no XBOX-branded items (yet)

Four-panel image: Left, person in a &quot;Discover Japan&quot; hoodie; middle-left, plush creatures on purple; middle-right, person in green hoodie with &quot;117&quot;; right, person in purple shirt with green/yellow logo. Xbox Game Studios Shop text at bottom.
(Image credit: Xbox)