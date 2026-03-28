Xbox drops a bunch of 25th Anniversary merch and signals a major vibe shift at Microsoft
News
By Jennifer Young published
Everything is an Xbox, is out and "Back to Xbox" is in with this merch drop
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Everything is an Xbox, is out and "Back to Xbox" is in with this merch drop