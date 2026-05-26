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Cale Hunt (Image credit: Windows Central) What I'm working on this week: It's all about Computex prep this week, but I'm also taking advantage of warm weather to get my yard in top shape for summer.

I don't think there's any PC gamer who doesn't know about Steam. It's the world's biggest storefront and player network, with more than 130,000 games available at any time.

Although its library of games is the most attractive aspect for many a PC gamer, Steam is also a great place to find non-game software. Whether it's for development, design, editing, or production, chances are high that there's a program on Steam that you can make use of.

With my Steam account now old enough to buy a beer in all 50 states, I've spent a fair amount of time trying out Steam's non-game software. Here are the 5 best I've come across so far.