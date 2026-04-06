Windows Wrap: One team is fixing Windows 11 while others break it
Features
By Sean Endicott published
The Windows team working to improve the flagship operating system has to battle against other teams at Microsoft.
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The Windows team working to improve the flagship operating system has to battle against other teams at Microsoft.