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Windows Wrap: One team is fixing Windows 11 while others break it

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The Windows team working to improve the flagship operating system has to battle against other teams at Microsoft.

Meme: Astronauts in space with the Artemis II Earth. Text: &quot;Wait... Microsoft is its own worst enemy?&quot; &quot;Always has been.&quot;
Microsoft's biggest obstacle to a better Windows 11 might just be its own internal teams. (Image credit: NASA | Windows Central | Edited with Gemini)
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