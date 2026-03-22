Windows Wrap: Windows 11 isn't doomed — Is it too early to say I told you so?

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Windows 11 is finally on the road to recovery. Some say too little, too late. I say better late than never.

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Microsoft confirmed major plans to improve Windows 11 recently, but the fight to follow feedback continues. (Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)