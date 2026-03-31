The transition to "Windows App" is complete — good luck searching for that name on Google
News
By Sean Endicott published
Remote Desktop has reached its end of support, leaving people to use the unified but confusingly named "Windows App."
Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
Your membership journey starts here.
Keep exploring and earning more as a member.
Explore your membershipbenefits.
Stay Ahead with Windows Central
Get the biggest gaming news, reviews, and releases straight to your inbox.
YOUR NEXT READ:
Remote Desktop has reached its end of support, leaving people to use the unified but confusingly named "Windows App."