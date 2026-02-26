Windows 365 Cloud PCs go global — but is a subscription desktop really the future of computing?

ASUS and Dell have new Cloud PCs on the way, giving business and enterprise users more options and access to Windows 365.

What do you get when you take a PC and remove the processor, RAM, and storage? Not much, unless you're referring to a Cloud PC. Those devices use the web to connect to Windows 365, giving you remote access to Windows through the cloud.

Microsoft just announced two new Cloud PCs that are on the way: The ASUS NUC 16 for Windows 365 and the Dell Pro Desktop for Windows 365.

In addition to providing customers more options, the launch of the new Cloud PCs will expand the technology to more countries.

Microsoft actually makes its own Cloud PC. The Windows 365 Link first shipped in 2024, but it is only available in 20 countries at the moment.

The Dell Pro Desktop for Windows 365 will be avaialble in 58 countries in the third quarter of 2026. That device is a compact, fanless desktop that supports up to three displays.

Much like the Windows 365 Link, the newly announced ASUS NUC 16 is a mini-PC that connects to Windows 365. The ASUS NUC 16 for Windows 365 features a 0.7L design that won't take up much space on a desk. The new ASUS Cloud PC also supports up to three displays.

Cloud PCs are designed to lighten the load of IT workers who need to manage and scale devices. They also provide security benefits because they have a reduced attack surface for malicious actors to target. Organisations can also enable security features by default and block the option to disable those features.

Since Cloud PCs do not store data locally, they provide more flexibility, especially in hot desk situations and shared offices.

Microsoft did not share pricing information for the new Cloud PCs, but Dell and ASUS have webpages that allow you to sign up to receive more information when it becomes available.

What is Windows 365? Windows 365 is a service available for business and enterprise customers that allows you to connect to a virtual PC through the web. It can be accessed through a wide variety of devices, including hardware running Windows, iPadOS, Android, or macOS. You can also use Windows 365 through Cloud PCs, which are dedicated devices built for cloud computing.

How much does Windows 365 cost? Windows 365 plans start at $31 per user per month and range up to $66 per user per month.

