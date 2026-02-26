Windows 365 Cloud PCs go global — but is a subscription desktop really the future of computing?

With Dell and ASUS launching dedicated hardware in 58 countries, Microsoft is finally scaling its Cloud PC experiment into a full-fledged product category.

What do you get when you take a PC and remove the processor, RAM, and storage? Not much, unless you're referring to a Cloud PC. Those devices use the web to connect to Windows 365, giving you remote access to Windows through the cloud.

Microsoft just announced two new Cloud PCs that are on the way: The ASUS NUC 16 for Windows 365 and the Dell Pro Desktop for Windows 365.

What is Windows 365?

Windows 365 is a service available for business and enterprise customers that allows you to connect to a virtual PC through the web. It can be accessed through a wide variety of devices, including hardware running Windows, iPadOS, Android, or macOS. You can also use Windows 365 through Cloud PCs, which are dedicated devices built for cloud computing.

How much does Windows 365 cost?

Windows 365 plans start at $31 per user per month and range up to $66 per user per month.

