Microsoft has confirmed that its upcoming Low Latency Profile improvements for Windows 11 will begin rolling out within weeks, as the feature is now already rolling out in the latest Windows 11 Release Preview builds, which is often the last stop before general availability.

I exclusively revealed Windows 11's new Low Latency Profile feature earlier this month, which sources say is designed to boost CPU frequency to maximum in short bursts whenever the user opens an app or system flyout such as the Start menu. This behavior is said to improve the responsiveness of app launches by up to 40%, and system flyouts by up to 70%.

In our testing, it offers a noticeable performance improvement when opening apps, but this will depend on your system specs. It's likely that the improvements will be more impactful on systems with lower end chips, though high-end PCs should also see an improvement too.

TESTED: Windows 11's upcoming "Low Latency Profile" mode brings genuine performance improvements to the OS, speeding up flyout and app launches significantly.We've benchmarked opening some apps on video with the Low Latency Profile enabled and disabled, and you can see… pic.twitter.com/BCNtsXmx31May 8, 2026

The Low Latency Profile feature isn't user toggle-able, and is designed to be invisible to the user. It's not even mentioned by name in the Release Preview changelog, but it is described: "This update accelerates app launch and core shell experiences such as Start menu, Search, and Action Center."

My sources say that this is indeed the Low Latency Profile feature that I detailed earlier in the month, meaning we're just a few short weeks away before these performance improvements begin rolling out to everybody. Usually, Release Preview builds consist of the changes that will debut in the next optional non-security preview update, which is expected to debut towards the end of this month.

The contents of the optional non-security preview update will then be rolled into the next monthly Windows 11 security update that releases on Patch Tuesdays, which next month will be on June 9. That's when this change is expected to begin rolling out to all users, unless the company decides to postpone it at the last minute.

Of course, all these changes rollout in waves, so even once it's available as part of the next Patch Tuesday updates, it might not be immediately available on your device. These improvements are part of Microsoft's ongoing Windows K2 initiative, which is designed to address Windows 11's biggest issues and deliver meaningful improvements to the OS over the next year.

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