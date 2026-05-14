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Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI traces back to the Windows Phone era, when CEO Satya Nadella was still using the device daily. A screenshot shared by The Verge’s Tom Warren shows emails between Sam Altman and Nadella dating to April 7, 2015 — suggesting the multibillion‑dollar alliance may have begun even earlier.

Nadella later admitted that pulling the plug on Windows Phone was a strategic mistake. But I digress... Microsoft is now doubling down on AI, integrating the technology across its products and services. This is primarily due to its partnership with OpenAI.

Investors have raised concerns about the company's fixation on AI, especially since it's particularly hard to establish a clear path to profitability. Market analysts predict that investor interest is waning after Microsoft lost approximately a quarter of its value in the first three months of 2026, perhaps the steepest quarterly drop ever since the 2008 financial crisis.