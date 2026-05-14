Microsoft made $30 billion from OpenAI in 2 years — but somehow burned through $100 billion in costs to get there

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Microsoft earned $30 billion from its OpenAI bet in 2 years, but burned through $100 billion in costs from infrastructure to hosting.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testifies before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 08, 2025 in Washington, DC.
(Image credit: Getty Images | Alex Wong)

Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI traces back to the Windows Phone era, when CEO Satya Nadella was still using the device daily. A screenshot shared by The Verge’s Tom Warren shows emails between Sam Altman and Nadella dating to April 7, 2015 — suggesting the multibillion‑dollar alliance may have begun even earlier.

Nadella later admitted that pulling the plug on Windows Phone was a strategic mistake. But I digress... Microsoft is now doubling down on AI, integrating the technology across its products and services. This is primarily due to its partnership with OpenAI.