Microsoft’s $146B AI spending spree is spooking investors — and could lead to its worst quarter since 2008
News
By Kevin Okemwa published
Investors are worried about startups like OpenAI and Anthropic replacing Microsoft's core productivity apps.
Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
Your membership journey starts here.
Keep exploring and earning more as a member.
Explore your membership benefits.
Stay Ahead with Windows Central
Get the biggest gaming news, reviews, and releases straight to your inbox.
YOUR NEXT READ:
Investors are worried about startups like OpenAI and Anthropic replacing Microsoft's core productivity apps.