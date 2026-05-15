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Last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that the company writes up to 30% of its code using generative AI. As it now happens, Microsoft is reportedly planning to reduce the use of Anthropic's Claude Code — a move designed to push its employees toward GitHub Copilot CLI.

For context, The Verge's Tom Warren reported that Microsoft started opening access to Claude Code for its employees in December, including developers, project managers, and designers, allowing them to interact and experiment with the AI-coding assistant directly in their workflows.

Warren reports that Claude Code gained vast popularity among Microsoft employees over the past six months, which has seemingly led to a pullback on its Claude Code push in favor of its own GitHub Copilot CLI. "While Claude Code has been a popular addition, it has also undermined Microsoft’s new GitHub Copilot CLI coding tool," Warren explained.