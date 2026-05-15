Microsoft cancels Claude Code licenses, shifting developers to GitHub Copilot CLI — a move likely driven by financial motives

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Claude Code was popular among Microsoft engineers, but the company now wants them to shift to GitHub Copilot CLI.

An image of a woman holding a cell phone in front of the Claude AI logo displayed on a computer screen, on April 29, 2024, in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that the company writes up to 30% of its code using generative AI. As it now happens, Microsoft is reportedly planning to reduce the use of Anthropic's Claude Code — a move designed to push its employees toward GitHub Copilot CLI.

For context, The Verge's Tom Warren reported that Microsoft started opening access to Claude Code for its employees in December, including developers, project managers, and designers, allowing them to interact and experiment with the AI-coding assistant directly in their workflows.