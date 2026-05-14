It looks like Microsoft is gearing up to launch not just one, but two new Xbox controllers this summer. Just hours after images of its upcoming compact Xbox Cloud Gaming controller leaked, images of the next-gen Xbox Elite Controller have now also appeared online.

According to Tecnoblog, the images were published by Brazilian regulator Anatel and reveal pretty much everything about the Xbox Elite Controller Series 3. It now features two new scrollable wheels at the bottom of the controller either side of the headphone jack, which The Verge theorizes could be useful for games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, or for controlling volume and game-chat.

It also features the ability to switch between local mode and cloud mode, which is necessary as it seems this new Series 3 controller will support direct-to-cloud connectivity, bypassing Bluetooth entirely and instead connecting straight to the Wi-Fi, just like the Xbox Cloud Gaming controller.