Satya Nadella has made some interesting revelations about AI and its use in writing code for Microsoft.

With the rapid emergence of generative AI and its broad adoption across the world, the definition of work is quickly changing. Organizations are quickly embracing the technology and integrating it across their workflows to make work easier by augmenting repetitive tasks, creating ample time for more meaningful tasks.

Interestingly, Microsoft is already using AI to write some of its code. During a recent fireside chat with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Meta’s LlamaCon conference, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella indicated that 20-30% of the company's code is written by AI (via CNBC).

According to Nadella:

“I’d say maybe 20%, 30% of the code that is inside of our repos today and some of our projects are probably all written by software.”

Microsoft's CEO further indicated that the amount of code written by AI at the company could likely go up as the technology becomes more advanced. Interestingly, Nadella asked Zuckerberg how much of Meta's code is written using AI.

While the executive could spell out the exact amount, he indicated the Meta was developing an AI model with the capability to build future versions of the company's Llama family of AI models.

According to Mark Zuckerberg:

“Our bet is sort of that in the next year probably … maybe half the development is going to be done by AI, as opposed to people, and then that will just kind of increase from there.”

At the beginning of the year, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff indicated that the company was seriously debating hiring software engineers in 2025, citing "incredible productivity gains" from agentic AIs. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg seemingly echoed similar sentiments, highlighting that mid-level AI engineers might claim coding jobs from professionals at the company in 2025.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang had already predicted the paradigm shift in software engineering, claiming that coding might be dead in the water with the prevalence of AI. Instead, he recommended that the next generation should consider exploring alternative career paths in biology, education, manufacturing, or farming.

To that end, more tech companies are seemingly hopping onto the AI bandwagon and leveraging the technology to write code.

However, Microsoft co-founder recently indicated that AI could be on the precipice of replacing humans for most things, but biologists, energy experts, and coders would remain safe from the AI revolution because the fields are too complex to be fully augmented using AI.