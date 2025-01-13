Salesforce is "seriously debating" software engineer hires in 2025 due to the "incredible productivity gains" from agentic AIs

As generative AI scales greater heights, job security is increasingly becoming a major concern among professions aside from potential existential doom. Last year, former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati indicated that AI would create new job opportunities while simultaneously killing some professions:

"Some creative jobs maybe will go away. But maybe they shouldn't have been there in the first place — you know, if the content that comes out of it is not very high quality."

Interestingly, with the rapid emergence of AI agents that can automate certain tasks and serve as virtual project managers, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff claims the company is seriously debating hiring engineers in 2025 (@tsarnick on X).

RELATED: NVIDIA CEO says coding might be dead in the water with the prevalence of AI

"We are going through a global labor shortage, we see all these declining birth rates. We understand that it's harder to hire, especially people right here in the United States in sales and service," Salesforce CEO, Marc Benioff, explained. "And this is going to give us the ability to do more. And as an example of that, look at engineering."



Benioff went on to state that Salesforce is looking at essentially freezing hiring for software engineers, owing to agentic AI. "I think in engineering this year at Salesforce, we're seriously debating maybe weren't gonna' hire anybody this year because we've seen such incredible productivity gains because of the agents that work side-by-side with our engineers, making them more productive. And we can all agree, software engineering has become a lot more productive in the last two years with these basically new models."

Marc Benioff Strikes Back at Satya: “AGI is Not Here” - YouTube Watch On

Interestingly, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently echoed similar sentiments, indicating;

"in fact, the way to conceptualize the world going forward is everyone of us doing knowledge work will use Copilot to do our work and we will create a swarm of agents to help us with our work and drive the productivity of our organizations."

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As you may know, users can create new agents through Copilot Studio and integrate them into Copilot. Organizations can also build tailored AI solutions to meet their specific wants and needs.