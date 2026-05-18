Microsoft's head of AI says white‑collar jobs could vanish "within the next 12 to 18 months" — as automation bots replace you
Microsoft’s AI CEO, Mustafa Suleyman, paints a grim picture for workers as automation accelerates across organizations.
As generative AI becomes more prevalent worldwide, job security is increasingly becoming a threat to many professionals. Amid security and privacy concerns, organizations are regularly integrating AI into their workflows and automating repetitive and redundant tasks, allowing professionals to focus on what really matters (in theory).
We've already seen some professionals lose their jobs to AI, and it's likely to get worse as the technology advances. Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman told Financial Times that artificial intelligence is only 18 months away from fully automating white-collar jobs, leaving professionals without work (via Fortune).
Suleyman backed up his prediction with the exponential growth in computational power. According to the executive, as AI becomes more advanced, AI models will be able to code better than most humans.