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Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman says it might be only 18 months until an AI robot takes your office job.

As generative AI becomes more prevalent worldwide, job security is increasingly becoming a threat to many professionals. Amid security and privacy concerns, organizations are regularly integrating AI into their workflows and automating repetitive and redundant tasks, allowing professionals to focus on what really matters (in theory).

I think that we're going to have a human-level performance on most, if not all, professional tasks. So white-collar work, where you're sitting down at a computer, either being a lawyer or an accountant or a project manager or a marketing person most of those tasks will be fully automated by an AI within the next 12 to 18 months. Microsoft AI CEO, Mustafa Suleyman

We've already seen some professionals lose their jobs to AI, and it's likely to get worse as the technology advances. Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman told Financial Times that artificial intelligence is only 18 months away from fully automating white-collar jobs, leaving professionals without work (via Fortune).

Suleyman backed up his prediction with the exponential growth in computational power. According to the executive, as AI becomes more advanced, AI models will be able to code better than most humans.