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I recently covered Winhanced, going in-depth on why I personally prefer using it over Microsoft’s current offerings, which is essentially just the Xbox App in full-screen using the previously named Xbox Fullscreen Experience, now renamed Xbox Mode.

Well, since my initial article, the team behind Winhanced has now released a new update for everyone. It adds several fixes for devices like the Legion Go, alongside a new low-power download mode.

For those unaware, Winhanced is a launcher for Windows that allows you to pull games from several libraries, including Steam, Epic, Xbox, and more, while still providing access to