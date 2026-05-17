Winhanced 0.9.6.5 rolls out low‑power downloads and key Legion Go fixes, improving handheld gaming life
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By Adam Hales published
Winhanced’s latest update introduces a low power download mode and refreshed icons for Windows gaming handheld users.
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I recently covered Winhanced, going in-depth on why I personally prefer using it over Microsoft’s current offerings, which is essentially just the Xbox App in full-screen using the previously named Xbox Fullscreen Experience, now renamed Xbox Mode.
Well, since my initial article, the team behind Winhanced has now released a new update for everyone. It adds several fixes for devices like the Legion Go, alongside a new low-power download mode.
For those unaware, Winhanced is a launcher for Windows that allows you to pull games from several libraries, including Steam, Epic, Xbox, and more, while still providing access to