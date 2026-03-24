Microsoft’s latest AI hire frees Mustafa Suleyman to chase superintelligence and build in‑house AI models

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Microsoft hires ex‑Allen Institute AI CEO, Ali Farhadi.

Mustafa Suleyman, of Microsoft AI, and Ali Farhadi, former chief executive officer of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence (AI2)
Mustafa Suleyman and Ali Farhadi. (Image credit: Getty Images | Bloomberg)