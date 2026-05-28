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Earlier this month, security sleuth and researcher "Chaotic Eclipse" (also known as Nightmare-Eclipse) published a zero-day exploit known as YellowKey, which allowed them to access BitLocker-protected drives on Windows 11 with a simple USB key. "Just can't come up with an explanation besides the fact that this was intentional. Also, for whatever reason, only Windows 11 (+Server 2022/2025) is affected; Windows 10 is not," they explained.

Last week, Microsoft publicly acknowledged awareness of the security feature bypass vulnerability in Windows. It further disclosed that it is tracking the YellowKey zero-day exploit under CVE-2026-45585 and