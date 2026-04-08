Microsoft's Azure cloud platform problems stem from AI, according to a former engineer: "Those disruptions built up."

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An ex-Microsoft engineer recently detailed how Azure continues to struggle to deliver.

The American file hosting and cloud computing service owned by Microsoft, Azure logo seen displayed on a smartphone with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) chip and symbol in the background.
An ex-Microsoft engineer recently detailed how Azure’s rushed launch, talent exodus, and AI hype left Microsoft’s cloud fragile and struggling to compete. (Image credit: Getty Images | SOPA Images)