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Microsoft no longer has exclusivity with OpenAI. Following a change to the agreement between the two companies, Microsoft will be the primary cloud partner for OpenAI, but OpenAI can work with other companies if Microsoft cannot, or chooses not to, "support the necessary capabilities" of OpenAI.

Microsoft will continue to have a license for OpenAI models through 2032, but the license is now non-exclusive.

Other major changes include Microsoft no longer paying a revenue share to OpenAI and revenue share payments from OpenAI being subject to a total cap.

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OpenAI detailed the updated partnership:

Microsoft remains OpenAI’s primary cloud partner, and OpenAI products will ship first on Azure, unless Microsoft cannot and chooses not to support the necessary capabilities. OpenAI can now serve all its products to customers across any cloud provider.

Microsoft will continue to have a license to OpenAI IP for models and products through 2032. Microsoft’s license will now be non-exclusive.

Microsoft will no longer pay a revenue share to OpenAI.

Revenue share payments from OpenAI to Microsoft continue through 2030, independent of OpenAI’s technology progress, at the same percentage but subject to a total cap.

Microsoft continues to participate directly in OpenAI’s growth as a major shareholder.

Microsoft shared a nearly identical statement on its website.

OpenAI refers to the altered partnership as a simplification, though I suspect analysts will view things differently. Microsoft and OpenAI have a rocky relationship that has gotten progressively less exclusive over time.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella have presented side-by-side on stage and been on a podcast together in recent years. (Image credit: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)

Microsoft played a major factor in OpenAI's initial growth, contributing financially and with compute power. OpenAI also benefited from having the backing of one of the largest tech companies on the planet.

Sam Altman, the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, has Microsoft to thank for his current position. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was reportedly furious when blindsided by Altman's firing in November 2023. That curious saga ended with Microsoft holding a non-voting seat on the OpenAI board and Altman back as CEO.

we have updated our partnership with microsoft.microsoft will remain our primary cloud partner, but we are now able to make our products and services available across all clouds.will continue to provide them with models and products until 2032, and a revenue share through…April 27, 2026

Grey clouds have hovered over Microsoft and OpenAI's partnership for years. In March, Microsoft was reportedly considering legal action against OpenAI because of Amazon's $50 billion deal with OpenAI.

OpenAI's statement does not mention that potential legal action, but given that the updated partnership mentions exclusivity specifically, there's a chance OpenAI and Microsoft have smoothed things over.

OpenAI's leaked memo

Microsoft is a major investor in OpenAI and a close partner. The two companies are also competitors with a tumultuous relationship. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The timing of this announcement is interesting. Late last week, a lea