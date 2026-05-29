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In a not-so-surprising turn of events, HP recently revealed that 3 out of 10 of its installed user base is still running Windows 10, despite Microsoft unceremoniously pulling support for the operating system on October 14, 2025. The move left approximately 400 million PCs in the lurch because they didn't meet Microsoft's stringent hardware requirements to upgrade to Windows 11.

Notably, the number of Windows 10 holdouts has slightly decreased from September 2025, when HP and Dell indicated that up to 50% of PCs were still running on the operating system, prompting the PC makers to suggest that user