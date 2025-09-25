Microsoft has confirmed that it is making access to Windows 10's extended support updates (ESU) program completely free for an additional year, until October 14, 2026, for regions in the European Economic Area (EEA.) This change means users will no longer be required to sign-in to a Microsoft account and sync their PC settings to the cloud for free access to extended security updates throughout the next 12 months.

The company has confirmed the change in a statement to Windows Central:

"In the European Economic Area, we’re making updates to the enrollment process to ensure it meets local expectations and delivers a secure, streamlined experience. Our goal is to support customers and provide them with options as they transition to Windows 11, with uninterrupted access to critical security updates."

The change comes after consumer defence organizations like Euroconsumers challenged Microsoft's decision to gate access to the ESU program behind conditions that benefited the company financially under the Digital Markets Act. Euroconsumers has now published an email confirming that Microsoft has told them that access to the ESU program will be free in the EEA, without PC cloud backup being required:

"We are pleased to learn that Microsoft will provide a no-cost Extended Security Updates (ESU) option for Windows 10 consumer users in the European Economic Area (EEA). We are also glad this option will not require users to back up settings, apps, or credentials, or use Microsoft Rewards."

This means that for users in the EEA, Microsoft is essentially extending Windows 10's security updates by a year. It seems the user will still need to opt into extended security updates, but it will no longer require the user to sign-in with a Microsoft account or sync their PC settings to the cloud, which is a major win.

For users outside of the EEA, it sounds like that at least for now, access to the ESU program will still require one of the following:

Sign-in with a Microsoft account and sync PC settings to the cloud

Pay $30

Redeem 1,000 Microsoft Reward points

Alternatively, users can upgrade to Windows 11, or move away from Windows entirely if they don't want to give Microsoft any more money. With hundreds of millions of Windows 10 PCs still in active use across the globe, next month's end of support date is going to impact many people. At least if you're in the EEA, you no longer need to worry as access to extended security updates is now free until October 2026, no questions asked.

Windows 10 end of support will take place on October 14, 2025.