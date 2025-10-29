Major Microsoft Azure outage takes Office 365, Teams, and Xbox services offline

A large stack of Microsoft Azure servers. Until ongoing issues are resolved, expect continued outages for many different online services.

If you're running into errors trying to visit certain websites or use online services right now, you're not alone. That's because Microsoft Azure — the company's cloud computing platform that it and many other companies use for sites, programs, games, and more — has gone down, leading to widespread outages for a variety of services.

Downdetector — a site that aggregates reports of issues experienced with online services in real-time — began to signal that Azure and everything that relies on it was experiencing a severe outage on Wednesday morning, and issues with affected services remain ongoing.

Microsoft is aware of the problem and is actively working on resolving it, with updates coming at timed intervals on the firm's Azure status page.