Microsoft's AI slop is infecting GitHub — Copilot is now injecting ads into pull requests (Update)
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By Sean Endicott last updated
Over 11,000 pull requests have been spotted with the same "tips" injected into descriptions.
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Over 11,000 pull requests have been spotted with the same "tips" injected into descriptions.