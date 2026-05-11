Last week, Windows Central exclusively revealed that Microsoft is working on a new performance boost feature for Windows 11 that will speed up all launches and flyouts by a significant amount. The feature is called "Low Latency Profile," and works by briefly maxing out CPU frequency in short bursts to achieve faster response times.

This is a common practice, one that Apple and Google have adopted on their own platforms in recent years, yet the Low Latency Profile feature on Windows 11 has been met with a surprising amount of pushback. Users online are calling this a "lazy" solution to fix Windows 11's performance problems, and others are criticizing Microsoft for not optimizing the code to speed up performance instead. A lot of people are also just trolling because it's popular to dunk on Microsoft.

Now, Microsoft VP Scott Hanselman has taken to X to respond to the trolls, explaining how and why this new Low Latency Profile feature is actually standard practice and overall beneficial to end users. "All modern operating systems do this, including macOS and Linux. It's not "cheating"; this is how modern systems make apps feel fast: they temporarily boost the CPU speed and prioritize interactive tasks to reduce latency."

TESTED: Windows 11's upcoming "Low Latency Profile" mode brings genuine performance improvements to the OS, speeding up flyout and app launches significantly.We've benchmarked opening some apps on video with the Low Latency Profile enabled and disabled, and you can see… pic.twitter.com/BCNtsXmx31May 8, 2026

Hanselman also points out that it's not just desktop operating systems that do this, but smartphone's too. All modern computing utilizes CPU-frequency tricks to increase responsiveness around opening apps. "Your smartphone already does this. Constantly. Every touch wakes cores, boosts clocks, renders a frame, then drops back to idle milliseconds later... Apple does this and y’all love it... Let Windows cook."

Hanselman's tweets are in response to people who don't understand that this performance boost tactic is already implemented across most operating systems. Windows was already doing this to some extent too, but the new Low Latency Profile feature increases its frequency so that it's happening faster and more often now, delivering a noticeable increase in responsiveness across the OS.

Of course, the new Low Latency Profile is being worked on in addition to actually optimizing legacy code. Microsoft is doing both to ensure Windows 11 feels fast, performant, and stable. A lot of people online continue to dunk on Windows 11's progress, but the reality is that Microsoft is delivering positive changes and results. In our testing, the new Low Latency Profile feature really does make a noticeable difference in overall OS speed.

There's more to come in this regard, so it makes sense for those working on Windows to want to defend and explain how these changes work. A lot of people are rooting for Windows to fail, so it's important for Microsoft to allow these engineers to be vocal online about how these changes are positively impacting the OS. This level is honesty, open-ness, and passion from the people that help build Windows is vital to winning back positive sentiment around the OS.

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