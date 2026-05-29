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Some pretty stellar titles are available to play for free this weekend.

Xbox's Free Play Days lineup for this weekend has been revealed, and there are some pretty good games to check out if you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription and even some if you don’t. Free Play Days runs from May 28 through May 31, 2026.

For those unfamiliar with how Free Play Days works, simply head to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store, where you'll find the available games included in the promotion. With that out of the way, let's take a look at what's playable this weekend.

First up, I'll start with