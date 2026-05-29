Disclaimer It is funny looking back at this one as Windows Central fast approaches its 20th anniversary next year. I’m the person unboxing the LG Lancet in that 2015 article, yet I have almost no memory of the phone itself. It just vanished into the blur of mid‑range Windows Phone hardware that came and went. What I do remember vividly is Windows Phone 8.1 — the animations, the design, the confidence, the feeling that Microsoft was finally hitting its stride.



The Lancet may have faded from my mind, but that era didn’t. Eleven years later, it still feels like the pinnacle of Microsoft’s mobile ambitions, a moment when the platform had clarity, identity, and a future that felt possible.



Anyone have one of these? Share your experiences in our comments, as I'm curious! — Daniel Rubino, Editor-in-Chief



This article was originally published on May 28th, 2015, by Daniel Rubino.

A few weeks ago Verizon and LG released the LG Lancet the first LG branded Windows Phone in many years. Although the device can easily be described as entry-level or middle of the road, in terms of quality and specifications the Lancet is a well-done phone.

Priced at just $120 off-contract (or free using the Verizon Edge update program at $5 a month), the Lancet brings some higher-quality finesse to the budget phone market. Granted, Verizon and LG are barely promoting the device (we had to go buy one for this article), but that should not dissuade you from considering it.

Watch our unboxing and hands-on to see what $120 gets you these days in the Windows Phone world.

Verizon LG Lancet unboxing & first impressions - YouTube Watch On

Specifications