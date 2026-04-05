Microsoft made a big deal about the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) when it first unveiled Copilot+ PCs in 2024. The specialized piece of hardware is key to running AI tasks locally with more efficiency, and it has now spread from Qualcomm Snapdragon X chips to the latest Intel and AMD processors.

Although the rise of the NPU has largely been associated with Copilot+ AI tools in Windows 11, including Cocreator, Live Captions, Windows Studio Effects, and Recall, it's also being put to work by a growing number of third-party apps.

👉 Microsoft celebrates Windows 11 on Arm progress as users now spend the majority of their time in natively compiled apps — compatibility is no longer a concern

If your PC includes an NPU, and there's a good chance that it does in 2026, these apps are some of the best that actually make use of the specialized hardware.

1. Cephable — AI-assisted alternative inputs on PC

Getting Started with Cephable Professional - YouTube Watch On

Cephable is an AI software platform designed to accommodate the replacement of traditional PC input methods. Rather than a mouse and keyboard, Cephable offers adaptive controls via head, eye, or other motions (captured with a camera), as well as voice.

It can be configured to control apps and automate tasks, and it works on Windows, MacOS/iOS, and Android.

Your PC's NPU comes into play due to Cephable's on-device privacy stance. It keeps sensitive video and voice data out of the cloud, with the NPU providing a more efficient way to power the effects.

Cephable was originally designed to enhance accessibility for people with disabilities, but it has since been adopted by a much wider range of users who want to reduce screen time and improve productivity.

Free plans are available if you want to give Cephable a try, and quotes are available for enterprise and education scenarios.

2. Adobe Photoshop — AI-assisted photo editing

AI Photo Editing with Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors & Adobe Photoshop | Intel Business - YouTube Watch On

Most modern photo editors, including Adobe alternatives like Luminar NEO, GIMP, and Affinity Photo, now feature some sort of AI editing abilities, but Photoshop is usually the app that gets the most attention.

With an NPU in your PC, Photoshop tools like subject selection, background removal, denoising, upscaling, and masking happen faster and more efficiently.

Not only does this leave the CPU and GPU open for other tasks, but it also reduces battery draw and heat, both of which are especially important when you're editing photos on a laptop.

You can give Photoshop a try for free, but otherwise it will cost about $23 per month.

3. Norton — AI-assisted deepfake and scam protection

I know that many of our readers find Windows Defender to be all they need to protect their PC, but Norton Antivirus has recently added some great features that rely on an NPU to function.

I'm talking chiefly about AI-powered scam protection that can identify audio and video deepfakes, website phishing setups, and even SMS scams with the free Norton Genie mobile app.

Norton's AI powered scam detection tools run on a PC's NPU to improve speed and efficiency, while at the same time keeping your data local with no calls out to the cloud.

Norton 360 plans for Windows start at $3.33 per month when you buy for a year.

4. Algoriddim djay Pro — AI-powered voice and instrument isolation

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Algoriddim's djay Pro has been around for a long time as a popular music mixing tool, but it really only began to lean into the PC's NPU a couple of years ago when Qualcomm introduced its Snapdragon X chips.

One notable feature that runs on the NPU is Neural Mix. It's a tool designed to isolate instruments, vocals, and backing beat tracks using AI, making remixing and replaying a whole lot easier.

Algoriddim says the change to an NPU rather than the CPU has unlocked "best-in-class separation quality with unprecedented low latency," while at the same time making the overall experience "more intuitive and responsive."

You can test out Algoriddim djay Pro for free, but a monthly subscription costs $6.99. If you buy for a year, the fee drops to $49.99.

5. BufferZone NoCloud AI — Real-time phishing detection