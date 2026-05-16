I spent a month with a Snapdragon X2 laptop — My first full-time experience went way better than I ever imagined

Cale Hunt (Image credit: Windows Central) What I'm working on this week: I'm working through desktop gaming PC testing, and I'm enjoying Vampire Crawlers on Steam Deck while with playoff hockey in the background during the evenings.

When Qualcomm announced its first generation of Snapdragon X Systems-on-Chip (SoC) in 2023, I was perhaps home to one of the most lukewarm opinions here at Windows Central.

I always love to see more competition for Intel and AMD, but the unproven real-world efficiency and performance, along with the push for more AI use via Copilot+, weren't immediately seen as perks.

Well, as it turns out, the first generation of ARM-based PC silicon kicked off somewhat of a revolution for Windows PCs (as my Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino aptly predicted), pushing longtime standards Intel and AMD out of the spotlight where they've lived for years.

It was the Zenbook A14, arriving in early 2025, that I think made our team pause the longest and reconsider where we ranked Snapdragon X laptops. The A14 was incredibly light, incredibly long-lasting, and an incredible value.

I'm not discounting the work ASUS put into the laptop's design, but I don't see how this sort of device would have been possible in 2025 without Snapdragon X.

Snapdragon X2 arrives, and I get my first real taste of Qualcomm's chips