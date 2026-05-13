Windows 11 updates are getting massive, and AI often takes the blame — Here's what's actually happening on your PC and why

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It's easy to point a finger at AI, but Windows Updates have grown in size for other reasons, too.

A laptop screen displays a Windows Update notification against a flower-themed wallpaper. Indoor plants are visible on a wooden stand nearby.
Windows 11 updates are growing. Let's find out why. (Image credit: Future)
Cale Hunt

Cale Hunt, Windows Central

(Image credit: Windows Central)

What I'm working on this week: I'm continuing to test desktop gaming PCs, and I've taken a plunge into Vampire Crawlers (awesome game) on Steam Deck while I watch playoff hockey in the evenings.

Microsoft's newfound dedication to improving Windows 11 in 2026 is something I love to see, but there's a growing issue I've noticed that doesn't get a lot of mainstream attention.

Yes, I know, it's hard to believe. But when Windows 11 first launched in 2021 with version 21H2, its subsequent updates didn't take long to download or deploy.

I'm not basing this solely on memory. Windows 11's entire update history starting in October 2021 is listed on Microsoft's website. And although the official Release Information page doesn't include the size of the download, it's easy to cross-reference the list with Microsoft's separate Update Catalog.

Here's a look at a handful of random Windows 11 21H2 updates and their sizes from 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

KB

Date

Size

KB5006674

10/12/2021

174.7 MB

KB5010386

2/8/2022

227.5 MB

KB5016629

8/9/2022

288.8 MB

KB5022287

1/10/2023

315.1 MB

KB5028245

7/25/2023

346.2 MB

The final update that Windows 11 21H2 received on October 8, 2024, came in at 511.9 MB.

Windows 11 22H2 updates kicked things off in 2022 with a 239.4 MB update, but by 2025, its last update had ballooned to roughly 1 GB.

👉 How to protect your PC from buggy Windows 11 updates with restore points, Quick Machine Recovery, and full backups

When Windows 11 23H2 arrived in October 2023, updates were frequently arriving somewhere between 500 MB and 1 GB. This version's most recent update, as of April 14, 2026, arrived at just more than 1 GB.

Windows 11 24H2 features

Windows 11's 24H2 Copilot button. (Imag