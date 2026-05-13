Cale Hunt (Image credit: Windows Central) What I'm working on this week: I'm continuing to test desktop gaming PCs, and I've taken a plunge into Vampire Crawlers (awesome game) on Steam Deck while I watch playoff hockey in the evenings.

Microsoft's newfound dedication to improving Windows 11 in 2026 is something I love to see, but there's a growing issue I've noticed that doesn't get a lot of mainstream attention.

I want to take you back in time for a moment, back to when Windows 11 updates were delivered in a compact package measuring a few hundred megabytes or less.

Yes, I know, it's hard to believe. But when Windows 11 first launched in 2021 with version 21H2, its subsequent updates didn't take long to download or deploy.

I'm not basing this solely on memory. Windows 11's entire update history starting in October 2021 is listed on Microsoft's website. And although the official Release Information page doesn't include the size of the download, it's easy to cross-reference the list with Microsoft's separate Update Catalog.

Here's a look at a handful of random Windows 11 21H2 updates and their sizes from 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Swipe to scroll horizontally KB Date Size KB5006674 10/12/2021 174.7 MB KB5010386 2/8/2022 227.5 MB KB5016629 8/9/2022 288.8 MB KB5022287 1/10/2023 315.1 MB KB5028245 7/25/2023 346.2 MB

The final update that Windows 11 21H2 received on October 8, 2024, came in at 511.9 MB.

Windows 11 22H2 updates kicked things off in 2022 with a 239.4 MB update, but by 2025, its last update had ballooned to roughly 1 GB.

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When Windows 11 23H2 arrived in October 2023, updates were frequently arriving somewhere between 500 MB and 1 GB. This version's most recent update, as of April 14, 2026, arrived at just more than 1 GB.