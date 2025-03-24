Searching within Windows 11 will soon be enhanced by AI, though you'll need a Copilot+ PC to use the new feature.

Copilot+ PCs will soon receive an update that will fix one of the weaker parts of Windows 11. The latest Insider build of Windows 11 includes improved Windows Search, which uses AI and dedicated hardware to make finding documents, photos, and settings easier.

Improved Windows Search is limited to Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon processors. AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs will be able to test the feature "soon," according to Microsoft.

It's a shame to see improved Windows Search exclusive to Snapdragon-powered PCs since some of the best Copilot+ PCs have Intel or AMD processors.

Microsoft first announced improved Windows Search last October. The feature lets you use descriptive language with the Windows Search pane to find content or settings.

Improved Windows Search leverages the NPUs inside all Copilot+ PCs. Those processors have at least 40 TOPS, which means they should be able to handle AI features well.

Copilot+ PCs started shipping last June but we haven't seen a must-have feature exclusive to devices with the Copilot+ PC branding. Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden called the Copilot+ PC launch a "total disaster."

That disastrous launch was caused by several factors, but a lack of killer features was one of them.

The Copilot+ PC landscape could change with the release of exclusive features people want to use. Windows Search is considered poor by many and enhancing it with AI could ease some frustration with the tool.

Microsoft's change log for the latest build explains that AI will enhance searching for content through Windows Search and File Explorer.

Windows 11 Build 26100.3624: Features & Improvements

Improved Windows Search

New! Finding your documents, photos, and settings across Windows 11 is easier on Copilot+ PCs with improved Windows Search, powered by semantic indexing models along with traditional lexical indexing. Whether it’s searching in File Explorer, in the Windows Search on your taskbar, or in Settings – just type what’s on your mind to find it on your Copilot+ PC. You no longer need to remember file names, exact words in file content, or settings names. Searching for settings like “change my theme” will work within the Settings app for now. Thanks to the power of the 40+ TOPS NPU onboard Copilot+ PCs, these search improvements work even when you’re not connected to the internet. For more info, see semantic search on Copilot+ PCs . Available on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, with support for AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs coming soon.

New! Locating your photos stored and saved in the cloud is getting simpler on Copilot+ PCs You can use your own words in the search box at the top right corner of File Explorer like "summer picnics". In addition to photos stored locally on your Copilot+ PC, photos from the cloud will now show up in the search results together. Exact matches for your keywords within the text of your cloud files will also show in the search results. You can try this experience out today with your personal OneDrive when signed in with your Microsoft account and connected to the internet. To learn more, see semantic search on Copilot+ PCs . Available on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, with support for AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs coming soon.