Copilot+ PCs' first must-have feature is just around the corner
Improved Windows Search is near its final stage of testing.
Copilot+ PCs will soon receive an update that will fix one of the weaker parts of Windows 11. The latest Insider build of Windows 11 includes improved Windows Search, which uses AI and dedicated hardware to make finding documents, photos, and settings easier.
Improved Windows Search is limited to Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon processors. AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs will be able to test the feature "soon," according to Microsoft.
It's a shame to see improved Windows Search exclusive to Snapdragon-powered PCs since some of the best Copilot+ PCs have Intel or AMD processors.
Microsoft first announced improved Windows Search last October. The feature lets you use descriptive language with the Windows Search pane to find content or settings.
Improved Windows Search leverages the NPUs inside all Copilot+ PCs. Those processors have at least 40 TOPS, which means they should be able to handle AI features well.
Copilot+ PCs started shipping last June but we haven't seen a must-have feature exclusive to devices with the Copilot+ PC branding. Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden called the Copilot+ PC launch a "total disaster."
That disastrous launch was caused by several factors, but a lack of killer features was one of them.
The Copilot+ PC landscape could change with the release of exclusive features people want to use. Windows Search is considered poor by many and enhancing it with AI could ease some frustration with the tool.
Microsoft's change log for the latest build explains that AI will enhance searching for content through Windows Search and File Explorer.
Windows 11 Build 26100.3624: Features & Improvements
Improved Windows Search
- New! Finding your documents, photos, and settings across Windows 11 is easier on Copilot+ PCs with improved Windows Search, powered by semantic indexing models along with traditional lexical indexing. Whether it’s searching in File Explorer, in the Windows Search on your taskbar, or in Settings – just type what’s on your mind to find it on your Copilot+ PC. You no longer need to remember file names, exact words in file content, or settings names. Searching for settings like “change my theme” will work within the Settings app for now. Thanks to the power of the 40+ TOPS NPU onboard Copilot+ PCs, these search improvements work even when you’re not connected to the internet. For more info, see semantic search on Copilot+ PCs. Available on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, with support for AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs coming soon.
- New! Locating your photos stored and saved in the cloud is getting simpler on Copilot+ PCs You can use your own words in the search box at the top right corner of File Explorer like “summer picnics”. In addition to photos stored locally on your Copilot+ PC, photos from the cloud will now show up in the search results together. Exact matches for your keywords within the text of your cloud files will also show in the search results. You can try this experience out today with your personal OneDrive when signed in with your Microsoft account and connected to the internet. To learn more, see semantic search on Copilot+ PCs. Available on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, with support for AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs coming soon.
When will improved Windows Search ship to Windows 11?
Improved Windows Search is now in testing among Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel, though testing is limited to Copilot+ PCs with Qualcomm chips. That is a positive sign for the feature, though plans are always subject to change.
When Microsoft detailed the feature last November, the tech giant stated that "improved Windows Search will be available through the Windows Insider Program in early 2025." That post did not specify when the feature would become generally available.
Features in the Release Preview Channel often make their way to general availability in roughly 4-6 weeks, but that's not a hard rule. While we don't have a definitive release date for improved Windows Search, the feature should arrive in the near future.
Microsoft will hold a consumer-focused AI event on April 4, 2025 to celebrate its 50th anniversary. That would be the perfect time to showcase new AI features such as improved Windows Search.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
