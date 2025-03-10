Microsoft has started sending out invitations for a special media event on April 4 at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington. The company plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary with new consumer AI and Copilot announcements.

The event will serve as both a media event and an employee celebration, with employees also being invited to see what’s new. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Microsoft’s CEO of AI Mustafa Suleyman will be present on stage, along with other Microsoft presenters from the “past and present.”

It’s unclear what specifically Microsoft plans to announce related to Copilot and AI. The company is rumored to be working on its own in-house generative AI technology and more advanced Copilot features for the Windows OS.

Given that this event is to celebrate Microsoft's 50th anniversary, it’s likely the company will want to announce something big to set the stage for the next 50 years.

Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI has reportedly been strained in recent months. Microsoft has been rumored to be testing its own in-house AI technology, along with testing other generative AI’s in Copilot such as Meta and DeepSeek.

The company also relaunched Copilot with a new interface last year, designed to appeal to a more human and natural interaction method. The company is keen to position Copilot at the center of all its products, including Office, Azure, and Windows.

So far, we’ve not seen much in the way of Copilot integration in Windows, but I’m told that this is expected to change over the next couple of years.



The company is eager to implement more advanced Copilot features and experiences across the OS, turning the assistant into an ambient, always-available tool that can help you orchestrate between apps, files, and devices.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’ll have to wait and see what the company plans to unveil on April 4. Windows Central will be on the ground to cover the news as it happens.



In the meantime, what are you hoping Microsoft will announce at its 50th-anniversary event? Let us know in the comments!