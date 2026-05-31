Haptics make racing games feel so real that I can't believe I was actually indoors using a PC and not on a racetrack

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Haptics are the next big thing you should care about if you're into simulation games.

A photo of the rear of a Sensit Haptics racing seat in front of a screen showing iRacing.
Using haptics combined with racing games is a surreal experience. (Image credit: Windows Central)