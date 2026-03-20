Dear Microsoft, if you want me to use an account so badly, why is Windows 11 breaking them?
News
By Sean Endicott published
A frustrating bug in Windows 11 locks users out of Microsoft account sign-in even when they're online.
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A frustrating bug in Windows 11 locks users out of Microsoft account sign-in even when they're online.