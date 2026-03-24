Microsoft, you're not done: There are still 5 big Windows 11 issues that I want to see addressed
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By Zac Bowden published
Microsoft's big plan to save Windows 11 is almost perfect. There's just a few more issues that need to be addressed.
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Microsoft's big plan to save Windows 11 is almost perfect. There's just a few more issues that need to be addressed.