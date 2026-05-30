MSI's new Claw 8 EX AI Plus packs Intel's Arc G3 Extreme chip — and it could be a handheld gaming beast

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MSI's latest handheld gaming PC uses Intel's newest chip, and AMD might finally have serious competition.

MSI Claw 8 EX AI Plus handheld gaming PC in Void Purple, displaying the Xbox app interface with illuminated green thumbsticks against a black background.
The MSI Claw 8 EX AI Plus sure does look good in purple. (Image credit: MSI)