"The upgrade I've been waiting for": Intel's new Arc G-Series gaming handheld chips are taking the fight straight to AMD Ryzen

News
By published

Intel has followed through on its promise to shake up the handheld gaming market with new specialized SoCs.

A hand holding up an MSI Claw 8 AI+ handheld gaming PC that has the Intel Arc Graphics logo on it.
(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)