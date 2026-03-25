Intel's vPro platform expands to Core Ultra Series 3 processors to keep your next work laptop safe — with local AI and efficiency
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By Ben Wilson published
Intel's vPro platform makes your next PC harder to hack.
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Intel's vPro platform makes your next PC harder to hack.